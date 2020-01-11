Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales announce staff of nine Lobo football assistants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales introduced nine assistants to the media that will join him in his first season at New Mexico.

Three of the nine are coaching the Lobos for a second time. Derek Warehime is the Lobos offensive coordinator this time around while Troy Reffett will coach safeties. “Now a lot of them have association with the University of New Mexico and their association with the University of New Mexico was during the greatest time and tenure in the history of this program,” said Gonzales. “I think that is important, they understand what it took to win because this place is different and they were a part of that.”

Reffett agrees with Gonzales.”We all have a lot of pride in this university and we want it to get to where it needs to be,” Reffett said. Former Lobo lineman and coach Jason Lenzmeier is also back after working for a home builder in Colorado.

“It gives you a pretty good perspective on what a special job this is and to be a part of this program at the University of New Mexico and just be around these kids and be an influence on these young men and be able to work with these other great coaches and men and great fathers is pretty cool,” said Lenzmeier.

Lenzmeier will work with the offense, so will Saga Tuitele. He is the only holdover from Bob Davie’s staff last season.

Newcomer Jordan Somerville will also work with the offense. On defense, Gonzales says he will call the plays. His brother in law and former Rio Rancho Rams head coach David Howes will coach linebackers. Brandon Blackmon will coach cornerbacks. Jamie Christian will coach special teams. James Carson will lead as Head of Athletic Performance. Gonzales said there will be additional hires.

For the second straight game, Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team will face a team that loves the three-point shot. The Air Force Falcons are also coming off of an upset of Utah State. “They shoot a ton of threes and when teams shoot that many threes they can obviously shoot themselves into a big win or it can kind of go the other way,” said Weir. The game Saturday has a 4 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena.

The Lobo women’s basketball team is on the road at Air Force for a 2 p.m. tip against the Lady Falcons Saturday. The Lobo women have yet to win a Mountain West Conference game this season and is 0-4 in league play.

The New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball team will try to stretch their winning streak to six Saturday when they host UMKC.

The Metro Championships semifinals saw top seed Volcano Vista defeat Albuquerque High 57-55. The Hawks overcame a slow start to beat the Bulldogs down the stretch.

One day after being released by the New York Mets, Sam Haggerty is claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners. The former Lobo played in four games for the Mets last season. Haggerty played second base and outfield and never got a hit, but did score twice.