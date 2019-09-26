Sports Desk: Coach Joe Dailey excited for UNM’s game against his former team

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, first-year Offensive Coordinator for Lobo Football Joe Dailey and this UNM team will face off against the program that Dailey coached at for seven years on Saturday.

“It’s exciting, to be honest with you. I have called plenty of plays in that stadium in my seven years there. So, I am excited that I get the chance to do it again, just from a different press box. But I am really excited to go back and play against a quality football team and a bunch of guys I know really well,” said Joe Dailey.

UNM will take on Liberty University on Saturday in Virginia at 4 p.m. Mountain Time. A win here is big for UNM, as it would put them at 3-1 heading into conference play.

Sticking with local sports, some local MMA fighters are ready for their bouts on Saturday at Buffalo Thunder. The Southwest MMA Series 29 fight card will be Saturday at 7 p.m. and Rio Rancho’s own Jalin Fuller will be the headliner.

“I don’t come from an athletic background… I didn’t wrestle or like, grow up at the age of five boxing all of my life or anything like that. You know, I saw Uriah Hall actually spinning heel kick Adam Cella on the Ultimate Fighter season 17. I was like, people can really do that in real life? So, that kind of made me be like, let me go step in there just to check it out. It was just more of a get in shape kind of a story, and then I figured out that I have kind of a knack at this. So, I was like, maybe this is something we can pursue,” said Fuller. Fuller will look for his second professional win on Saturday.

Another local guy will be making his amateur debut on this fight card. Korey Windham is a decorated high school and collegiate wrestler who now wants to try his hand at MMA. “It’s definitely going to be a new experience to say the least, but I have been competing my entire life. So, I am just kind of seeing it as just another competition. It’s just another thing, another thing for me, another opportunity to showcase what I have learned,” said Windham.

UNM Women’s Soccer will be back in action on Friday, as they start their Mountain West Conference run with Colorado State. They come into conference play with a 4-3 overall record, but they are riding some momentum as they have won their last three matches.

“I have never felt really comfortable going into conference. I don’t want to, because I think the minute you grow complacent or you think that you are good is when you are not. So, I think we are going to have to battle and grind for anything that we get, but that has been our identity for a few years and I’m pretty sure that this team is going to step up and do that again,” said UNM Women’s Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.

UNM will play at Colorado State on Friday at 4 p.m.