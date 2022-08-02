NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football started all over the state Monday with the defending champions of Class 6A getting use to a new coach. Robert Garza has been in the Cleveland Storm program since it’s start 9 years ago. This will be his first season as head coach. Former head coach Heath Ridenour left the program to become an assistant at the University of New Mexico during the offseason. The Storm has the longest active winning streak in the state at 22 games and hasn’t lost since October of 2019. When it comes to how the Storm does things, Garza is not really changing anything. “I’m feeling really good,” said Garza.” It’s an exciting time of year, everybody across the country, they’re setting out today to try to win a state championship and that’s exactly what we’re here trying to get ourselves prepared for.” There will be many new faces in starting positions this season. There are nine on offense and the same amount of new starters on defense. It’s a fresh start,” said Storm quarterback Evan Wysong. “It’s going to take a little time, a couple weeks or so. Everything started rolling in summer workouts. Guys are really starting to come together. Offense started to bond. I started bonding with receivers, receivers came together with the O-line and it all started clicking. I think we’re going to be great. The Storm will open the 2022 season at home against the Centennial Hawks.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball has added Tarvish Felton as a new assistant. Felton spent the last four years at Fresno State, two of those years as associate head coach. He has 20 years of coaching experience.

Former Lobo golfer Sean Carlon is returning to UNM as an assistant coach. Carlon, who was a three time state champion for Hope Christian, was an All Mountain West performer for the Lobos in his senior season. He competed for the Lobos from 2016 to 2019. Carlon has spent the last three years playing on multiple tours while trying to pursue his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

Junior golfers are competing for a spot in the NB3 Junior National Golf Championship. The regional qualifier is at Twin Warriors and will wrap up Tuesday.

New Mexico United added three more points to their fourth spot place in the USL Western Conference Standings Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls II. New Mexico is playing the second of three games in six days Wednesday, when they host Sacramento FC.