Sports Desk: City Golf Courses are seeing more people come out to play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start on the links, as people across the country are playing golf. The same can be said for here in Albuquerque, as city golf courses are saying that they are seeing a rise in the amount of people coming out to play.

“Rounds have been up a little bit. Things are out, that if you are outside, it is a safe environment to be in. So, I think people feel good out here,” said Ladera Golf Course Director of Golf, Bill Harvey.

At the moment every city course in Albuquerque is open, but some private courses such as Isleta Golf Course and Tanoan Golf Club are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Bill Harvey hasn’t heard from the city if Ladera will be shut down, but they are taking every precaution to keep people safe.

“We take this very seriously, which is why we are trying to create a safe environment here at Ladera. We are trying to do everything we can, we have spacers on the floor, sanitizers on the carts, we have gloves on for the entire staff. Just keep people aware of whats going on and I think if they want to shut us down, they are going to shut us down and that’s part of it,” said Harvey.

Golfers out at Ladera say that getting out on the course gives them a sense of normalcy in a time like this. “You know, me and my buddies are actually teachers, so we are home a lot, we are stuck in the house, and there is no better way to get out than to get out and play some golf,” said Doug Chavez.

Eastern New Mexico University Women’s Basketball Coach Josh Prock has been named a finalist for the 2020 NCAA D-II World Exposure Women’s Head Coach of The Year award. This is a huge honor and well deserved as Prock led his Greyhounds to their third South Central Regional Tournament in the last four years this past season, and he also notched his 200th career victory. He is one of four finalists and the winner will be announced on Wednesday.

Former Lobo and now Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Oregon, Kelly Graves has also been named a finalist for a major award. Graves is one of four finalists up for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award. If Graves were to win this award, which will be announced in April, he would be the first coach at Oregon to ever earn the honor.

Lobo Football is still off on Spring Break and are due back for Spring Practices next week, but that might change due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on that, but with a whole new staff and roster, UNM is looking to beef up their offensive line in 2020. Graduate transfer from Minnesota, Ben Davis fit the bill perfectly for this Lobo squad and he is happy to be on this team.

“Coming from Minnesota, it’s a big culture program and you know, Coach Gonzales coming in here wanting to get something special started, seeing that especially was probably the tipping point of why I came here,” said UNM Offensive Lineman Ben Davis.