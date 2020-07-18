Sports Desk: Chris Brown out at LFA 85 after positive COVID-19 test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MMA fighter Chris Brown was looking forward to his LFA 85 bout against Ignacio Bahamondes, but COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Brown tested positive and was taken out of the fight.

His manager Rick Guerrero of Mata Leon Sports Management gave the following statement: “Chris Brown was removed from competing at LFA 85 due to testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are thankful that this was detected and contained by event officials. Chris is asymptomatic and is following all of the guidelines set in place by the medical team. We hope to get him back in the LFA Octagon soon.”

Brown fights out of Jackson and Wink Academy in Albuquerque. The gym shut down after hearing the news for a deep cleaning that will see it closed through Sunday. Coaches and athletes will be required to get tested for COVID-19 before returning.

In other sports news, Lobo baseball games will have a different feel next season. Upgrades continue to change the appearance at Santa Ana Star Field. New bleachers on both sides of the yard are going up and will be complete July 24. “We’ll seat about three thousand people now, be able to host a regional,” said Lobos head coach Ray Birmingham. More upgrades will follow.

The Duke City Gladiators football team continues to fill out its new staff. Former Gladiators linebacker Fred Griggs will now coach in the role of defensive coordinator.

Conor Vailpando wanted to work on his speed during his final season of high school track and field. The Goddard high multi-sport athlete didn’t get his wish, but he did get a front-row seat to The Lost Season.