Sports Desk; Chance Harris commits to Colorado State

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clovis Wildcats star quarterback Chance Harris has verbally committed to play football at Colorado State.

“There coaching staff did a great job with their communication,” said Harris. “That town is beautiful. I think I fit in, as far as their offensive scheme goes. That’s where God led me to. We did a lot of praying and did a lot of research as a family and everything and it just feels right.”

Harris is a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. In his junior season with the Wildcats, Harris passed for over 250 yards per game and 22 touchdowns. He had another three rushing touchdowns.

Harris is known for being a tough guy and believes it helped him get the attention of college coaches. “I lead by example,” said Harris. “I’m super tough. I think that’s people think most of me is my toughness. I don’t back down from anything really. I’m a hard worker. I love to play that game man. The ultimate goal is to get to the league and if that doesn’t work out I plan to be a coach. I plan to study business and sports management.”

The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State also recruited Harris.

It’s the job of James Carson to get the University of New Mexico Lobo football players strong enough to withstand an entire season. The coronavirus pandemic has made it tough to hold workouts.

Carson has given the players a plan to follow and it is up to them to make sure the work is complete. “It’s a different way of training and it’s not necessarily the best thing for football,” said Carson. “If the guys come back in shape, they build a little bit of muscle, we’ll have a leg up. If they haven’t really been training that hard, there being inconsistent, you know we’re basically starting at zero again depending on how much time the NCAA allows us, if we only have four weeks. I can’t do much in four weeks. The body can only adapt so fast so it’s going to be a real uphill battle, but if they’ve been taking advantage of it and they built some muscle, we’ll be ahead of the game, which I’m hoping is the case.”

Sandia Prep senior baseball player Shaw Jaramillo is one of many high school athletes that has had a lost season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do understand,” said Shaw. “The safety of people is more important than any season. It does feel weird not playing games this time of year, but I am using my free time well. I’ve been training relentlessly, either hitting, throwing or lifting, I try to get better every day.”

Shaw said he hopes to try out for the Lobos next season.