Sports Desk: Carlton Bragg takes home his first MW Player of the Week award

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Senior big man for the Lobo Men’s Basketball team, Carlton Bragg, was announced on Monday as the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Bragg was a huge piece in UNM’s victory over New Mexico State, as he put up 17 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. This double-double performance marked the third in his last four games.

“Just being myself, just doing what I do best, running the floor and getting rebounds, and me just trying to stay composed through all of the ups and downs and just continuing to play,” said Carlton Bragg.

Getting their first sweep of the Aggies since 2015 is huge for the Lobo Men’s Basketball program, but they now have to turn their attention to Grand Canyon, as they have a quick turnaround game on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it’s a great challenge for us because this is obviously a very emotional game on a Saturday, and we have to turn around and play a game on a Tuesday against a good basketball team, and we are going to be doing that all January and February. We are going to have a big conference game on the road at home, have to flip around and play on a Tuesday and it’s on us to emotionally kind of re-engineer ourselves to get back to where we need to, to win on Tuesday night,” said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

The Lobo women are in action on Monday night, looking to complete the sweep of NMSU at The Pit. They are coming off of a tough loss over the weekend and are looking to improve their 7-4 overall record.

NMSU senior guard Trevlin Queen was named WAC Player of The Week on Monday. This marks his first time to win this award, and it comes after he averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.0 rebounds last week as the Aggies went 1-1.

“He’s got to make better decisions going forward, but certainly he has gotten better on both ends of the floor with his decision making recently. He’s working on defense, he’s trying to let us hold him accountable,” said NMSU Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Jans.

The Aggies are now 6-6 on the year and will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday, playing Arkansas Pine Bluff at 7 p.m.

The University of New Mexico has not yet named Bob Davie’s replacement as UNM Head Football Coach. Numerous names and rumors of candidates have made their rounds, but one of the names that’s being mentioned a lot is Danny Gonzales, the defensive coordinator at Arizona State. ASU Head Coach Herm Edwards even commented on the situation at a local press conference.

“I am pulling for him. You know, if that happens for him, good for him. It would be great and that’s all I can say on it. It’s out there and we have talked about it, and I hope it works out for him if that’s what he wants to do, and they offer him the job, I am going to be happy for him,” said Herm Edwards.

UNM has not released any concrete names on who could fill the position, but another name that continues to be heard by KRQE Sports from sources is Weber State Head Coach Jay Hill.

This edition of the Sports Desk finishes with an update from the MLB. Former Cleveland Storm standout Blake Swihart signed a deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. Swihart has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the club, and it also includes an invite to spring training.