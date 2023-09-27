ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the UNM football team, when the offense has needed a big play, first-year Lobo Caleb Medford has repeatedly stepped up. The 6-3, 197 lb transfer from TCU never caught a ball in a Horned Frogs uniform, but he is making sure he can do his part for the cherry and silver.

“I want to contribute the best that I can for this team and get as much exposure to New Mexico as possible,” said Medford. “I really want to continue to grow as a person and just help anybody that needs it… I want to keep putting on for New Mexico. They gave me an opportunity, so why not give back?”

In other news, the NMSU men’s basketball program began official team practices this week. It is the first year for head coach Jason Hooten following last year’s controversial season, and coach Hooten helped create a non-conference schedule to put NMSU back on the map, starting with a road game at Kentucky.

“I thought it was great for a positive spin for our program to go from the negativity we went through last year,” he said. “To be able to have, you know, regardless of the outcome of that game, we’re going to be on ESPN. I really felt like it was a necessity for us to get a great positive spin on our program.”

Also, the Lobo women’s soccer team is back at home on Thursday. The Lobos will play a winless Colorado College team.

“I think it’s easy to look at results and records and all of that, but at the end of the day, every team that we see in Mountain West play is going to be a challenging game,” said assistant head coach Karley Nelson. “To overlook Colorado College would be a big mistake. So we’re certainly taking that game one game at a time and then we’ll move on to the next.”