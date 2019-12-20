Sports Desk: Byrd and Banks return home for NM Bowl, More local fighters added to Rio Rancho UFC card

They came home to play in front of family and friends in the New Mexico Bowl. San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd and defensive lineman Keshawn Banks arrived Wednesday and shared their thoughts on the game and their growth on and off the field.

It wasn’t exactly a secret what type of defense new Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales has planned for his new team. When asked if he would be running the 3-3-5 scheme, the now-former Arizona State defensive coordinator said, “Absolutely.” Media and Lobo football fans attending Gonzales’ introductory press conference let him know how they felt with a round of applause. The Lobos have struggled mightily on the defensive side of the football. You could say the last time they were really good is when Rocky Long was head coach running the 3-3-5.

UFC Fight Night in Rio Rancho February 15 has added more local fighters. John Dodson will meet Nathaniel Wood in a bantamweight fight. Lando Vannata is all set to face Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight match.

Corey Anderson is the headliner. He will meet Jan Blachowicz in the main event. Anderson is ranked fifth among light heavyweights and has beaten Blachowicz before. Anderson did hit a rough patch in his career but started having a lot of success in the octagon after getting encouragement from former champion Rashad Evans.

Lobo women’s basketball will try to make it three wins in a row tonight as they face LMU in their second game of the Lobo invitational.