ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brian Mendoza has already returned to training, even without a fight lined up. The WBC Interim Light Middleweight Champion said he is more motivated than ever, now that he has a title. He is not sure when he will fight again. He knows it will be before the end of the year because he has to defend his title.

Mendoza said he is not sure if he will have a rematch against Sebastian Fundoro, who he beat back in April for the title. If Mendoza had his way, he would get a shot against undisputed champion Jermell Charlo.

“I fully want the Charlo fight,” said Mendoza. “I would want that fight next, but you know, we’ll see how everything lines up. I know, regardless, I will get that. If it’s not the next one, then the next one or two or something, because I’m right there knocking at the door. We’re making too much noise honestly to not get that kind of fight lined up.”

The 22-2 Mendoza has another wish on his list of things to get done. Mendoza, who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, would like to headline a card in his home State of New Mexico in the future.

“I’m going to try my absolute hardest to get PBC out in Albuquerque,” said Mendoza. “If I’m successful with that, that will be huge because I’m pretty sure no major tv has come back since Johnny (Tapia), specifically to Albuquerque, I mean for boxing. I know the UFC brought cards and everything, but it would be an honor man, to try and bring some big tv out there like that.”

In other sports news, Lobos slugging outfielder Lenny Junior Ashby said he is entering the transfer portal. The two-time all-Mountain West second-team selection started in all of the Lobos’ 51 games this past season. He hit .381 with 18 doubles, nine home runs, and 51 RBIs.

Albuquerque Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez is one win away from 1,000 in his 19-year career. The Isotopes are in Salt Lake City for six games this week.

UNM softball has added catcher Sydney Carithers. Carithers played her freshman season under Lobo’s second-year coach Nicole Dickson when Dickson was still at Stephen F. Austin. Dickson said Carithers will impact the team on the defensive end.

New Mexico State football landed 4-star recruit Myles Rowser over the weekend. The talented defense back chooses the Aggies over Colorado, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, and Tennessee.