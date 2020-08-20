Sports Desk: Brandon Mason resigns from UNM men’s basketball coaching position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with news from the University of New Mexico men’s basketball, as Brandon Mason sent in his letter of resignation after three years as an assistant coach for the team.

Mason was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI last Friday. Mason was a strong recruiter for UNM Men’s Basketball and was an assistant well-liked by the players. UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez released this statement on Wednesday:

We want to thank Coach Mason for everything he has done for Lobo basketball and for this department throughout his time here. I wish Coach Mason and his family the best in their future endeavors.

Now to soccer, it is match day for New Mexico United as they are set to take on Real Monarchs at 8 p.m. New Mexico United is coming off of a victory over the weekend and currently lead in the Group-C standings at 4-2-1.

New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne gave these keys to a victory on Wednesday night. “If we can continue to be sound defensively, its an approach this year that you have seen from us. I think that we are much better organized and I think that always has to be the case as a starting point. Then, eliminating unforced turnovers in the middle of the field, I think if we actually get that right on the possession side of it then we are just going to create more opportunities, but I think those are the keys,” said Lesesne.

That match will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

Now to MMA, Albuquerque’s Carlos Condit is making his return to the UFC octagon. First reported on The Buck and Dex Podcast, MMA Junkie is now verifying that Condit will take on Court McGee on October 3.

Condit is currently on a four-fight losing skid and hasn’t been in the octagon since December of 2018. Carlos has been training in the meantime though, as he has posted multiple videos of himself working out on social media.

More from MMA, Diego Sanchez has officially set his next bout, as he will take on Jake Matthews apart of UFC 253 on September 23. Diego won his last fight in February by disqualification but the “Nightmare” has won three of his last four fights.

KRQE Sports reported on Tuesday that Viane Cumber de-committed from Texas Tech University. The now-senior stand out girls basketball player says this came after the program fired head coach Marlene Stollings.

“This was just best for me to de-commit, because I had built a relationship with Coach Marlene and her staff and obviously that changed. So, I mean it hurts definitely, because like you said I was bought in 100 percent. but you just have to keep moving forward,” said Cumber.

The reigning NM Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of The Year says that multiple schools have contacted her with interest, but no matter what she knows what she is looking for in a collegiate program.

“I want to have a good relationship with the coaching staff, first and foremost, I want them to know who I am as a person on and off of the court. Obviously, I want to go into a winning program and be able to play right away. I mean, you have to earn all that stuff but that’s what I am looking for and I know I am capable of doing it,” said Cumber.

The 2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championships will tee off this week. It will run Friday through Sunday, starting at Ladera Golf Course and then Arroyo Del Oso and then Los Altos. Fans will not be allowed at this year’s tournament but it is proving to be one of the more popular tournaments.

120 golfers will compete and the prize money on the line is one of the highest amounts in the tournament’s history. They have a plethora of local businesses sponsoring this tournament, and there will also be a lot of talent in this year’s field.

“Obviously last year’s champion Simon Miller, we got a couple of Lobos playing, Slater Sivage, Ross Sinclair. A couple of youngsters, Aiden Craft, Aiden Thomas. Yeah it should be fun to watch,” said Tournament Director David Muttitt.