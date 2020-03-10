Sports Desk: Bolden, Burton play Lobo back position on defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher set the standard at the position.

The Lobo back on defense is, at the moment, a position for junior safety Nico Bolden and senior safety Brandon Burton to share. Both players are enjoying the position described as a cross between safety and linebacker in the Lobos 3-3-5 defense.

“I like the Lobo position because it requires you to be versatile,” said Bolden. “You got to be able to cover receivers, tight ends. You got to be able to run sideline to sideline, make plays on the running back.”

You also need speed and that is something that Bolden possesses. “You know, he’s six three 210 pounds and runs a 4.3,” said Burton. “He’s a freak and you know I don’t have those physical attributes but, I am going to keep working.”

Meanwhile, Lobo’s head football coach Danny Gonzales said last week was good for his team, but they started Monday kind of sluggish. Gonzales said they took a step back.

“They have to learn our expectation,” said Gonzales. “They’re hearing it. It’s like body language. When you show somebody you’re tired you give them an advantage. We have to be able to fight through that. We make a big play out here and you think we won a conference championship. We don’t celebrate together. We run around, me, me, me. We got to learn how to do those things.”

In an effort to beat the Franchise tag deadline Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys sent quarterback Dak Prescott a new contract proposal last week. Multiple reports said the new deal is worth $33 million a season and over $100 million is guaranteed. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement the Cowboys will give Prescott the franchise tag.

Lastly, Chris Jans and his New Mexico State Aggies will leave for the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas Tuesday. The Aggies head into the tournament as the defending champions and the regular-season champ.

They also know despite a 25-6 record, they have to win the WAC tournament to make the NCAA tournament. It’s pressure, but the Aggies have had plenty of that.

“Being undefeated in conference play and going down the stretch with everybody wanting to be that team to knock us off, It was a great platform for us to feel pressure,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans.

The NMSU Aggies received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. The votes added up to four points for the Aggies. Kansas remains the number one team in the country.