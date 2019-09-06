Sports Desk: Bob Davie visits his football team; walk-on hopefuls try out for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bob Davie visited his Lobo football team before morning practice Thursday. Davie came out to thunderous applause. It was his first time back in front of the team since suffering a serious medical incident that put him in the hospital.

The Lobos are off this week but head to Notre Dame for a game next week. For Davie, a former Notre Dame head coach, it was to be his homecoming. Davie released a statement Thursday saying he would not be making the trip on the advice of his doctor and his wife. Lobos offensive line coach Saga Tuitele will be the interim head coach at the Notre Dame game.

Lobo hopefuls took the field after the team practiced on Thursday. Nine potential walk-ons ran sprints and participated in drills during a tryout. Former Sandia Matadors running back Kydae Jones, who at one time in his career led the state in rushing yards, was one of the players at the tryout.

He is just glad to be back on a football field. There was a time in his life when he wasn’t quite so sure he would carry the ball again.

“I was going to get LASIK surgery because I have bad eyesight and I found out I had holes in the back of my eyes and build up,” said Jones. “They told me I need surgery next week and if I didn’t get it I would be blind. That was devastating for me. I thought I would never be able to play again.”

Surgery worked out well and Jones is hoping his tryout will also. The Lobos currently have 22 walk-ons on the team.

New Mexico State is not only a 55-point underdog against second-ranked Alabama this upcoming Saturday. They are also the home opener for the Crimson Tide.

The Aggies like to put the ball in the air. Head Coach Nick Saban said the Aggies offense could challenge his secondary.

“They have really good concepts in the passing game,” said Martin. “They got a good tailback. They got a couple of really good receivers, and they utilize their skill players extremely well. So, it’s going to be a challenge for us to cover, play the ball, tackle well in space.”