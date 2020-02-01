Sports Desk: Austin Trout ready to fight in his home state; Lobos try to regroup at Fresno State

Austin Trout returns to the ring Saturday to fight in his home state of New Mexico.

“It feels wonderful to be back in New Mexico fighting again,” said Trout. “I haven’t fought here since, gosh, 2008 I think. So, over ten years ago and to be the star, I feel like that’s where I belong and I’m going to continue to be in that place.” Trout, the former WBA light middleweight champion, will face Rosbel Montoya in a ten-round headliner broadcast on the Impact Network.

The Christian based network is getting involved in the boxing world for the first time in what they call the “Championship Stars Series.” The network estimates that it reaches over 80 million viewers worldwide. Trout is honored that he is among the fighters selected to kick off the networks venture into boxing.

“I think this network is going to fill a void of boxing that TV is going to leave because there’s not much boxing on TV going around,” said Trout. “So, with all of the dates, I know this channel has I would be honored to ride with them.” The fight card has 8 bouts and will be at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero.

Fidel Maldonado Jr. is also back in the ring Saturday. The 27-4 Maldonado Jr. is fighting 17-0, Michael Rivera, for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title. The fight is in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Meanwhile, Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team is looking for a bounce-back as they travel to play a team they have already beaten once this season. The Lobos beat Fresno State by 14 points at home. This time the Lobos are on the road and still trying to figure out chemistry with four of their starters out. Two of those starters will return to the team. Leading scorer JaQuan Lyle is serving a two-game suspension while Vance Jackson is coming back from a knee injury.

In the meantime, the Lobos will have to rely on others to pick up the slack. “I can’t really predict what’s going to happen in the future,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “All we can do now is work really hard, stay positive, stay together, play the guys that are here, play the guys that are here and able and willing to play and hope we can get them better as the season kind of winds down.” The Lobos have lost four of the last five games.

The Lobo women have lost three of their last four games and hope for a good result when they host Fresno State Saturday. The Lobos suffered a one-point defeat at the hands of the San Diego State Aztecs earlier in the week.