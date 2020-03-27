Sports Desk: Atrisco Heritage senior named ‘Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Joziah Ramos added another honor to his decorated high school basketball career. The Atrisco Heritage senior guard was named ‘Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year’ Thursday.

Ramos averaged nearly 20 points and over three assists per game while leading the Jaguars to the round of 16 in Class 5A. In the two seasons prior, Ramos helped the Jaguars capture the Class 5A state title. He also put work into the classroom as Ramos was able to maintain a 4.42 GPA. Ramos has not selected a college to continue his basketball journey, but his top three are New Mexico Highlands, Western New Mexico, and Northern New Mexico.

Like Ramos, Leah Futey knows what it feels like to win an athlete of the year award. The Cleveland Storm ninth-grader won the Gatorade Cross Country Female Athlete of the Year award earlier in the year. Futey also won the Metro Championship, district and state championship. Her running career started early in life. “I started running when I was five years old for Cougar track club and I started running because I was at practice every day with my older brother,” said Futey. “I saw him and the other kids practicing and it looked like fun.” Futey hopes to compete in the Olympics one day.