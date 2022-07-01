ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It could be a very busy summer for Anthony Mathis. The former UNM Lobo and Oregon Ducks sharpshooting guard has plenty of work on the horizon. Mathis is penciled in as a member of The Enchantment basketball team, which is a group of mostly former Lobos, competing in the TBT this July. Before that, Mathis has to decide if he will play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, starting July 7. He only wants to do so, if it is beneficial. “Right now I’m just trying to figure out roster spots and opportunity spots,” said Mathis. “Now, I’m trying to take the best opportunity. I’m not going to go to Vegas and sit and watch. I want to go out there and showcase my skills and prove that I can play at the next level, but if not, I’m just going to let the chips fall where they may.” If he chooses to go to Las Vegas, Mathis will return just in time to play for The Enchantment. Their first game in the TBT is July 18 at The Pit. The Enchantment is hoping to have a better showing than last year when they blew a double digit lead to lose their first game. The Enchantment believes the experience of playing in the tournament helped and could give them an advantage against their first opponent The Panamaniacs, a team made mostly of former NMSU Aggies players, which happens to be rivals of the Lobos. “It’s a tremendous advantage because we kind of know the platform as far as TBT, how it goes to a certain extent,” said Enchantment head coach Kenny Thomas. “It ultimately is going to come down to playing basketball. It’s going to be about guys buying in.”

In other sports news, the Eldorado Eagles football team is holding summer workouts with a special guest sharing knowledge. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry is a former Eldorado Eagles quarterback. Working in the team is also giving him reps on the field.

Collin Rhodes and Michelle Mazulis are a powerlifting local couple hoping to win big at the United States Powerlifting Association National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. “So, we are both entered in the open division which is any age and then the masters division as well,” said Rhodes. “We are both seeded number 1 in the masters division. I am seeded number 3 in the open division and she is seeded number one in the open.” The event runs from July 7-10.