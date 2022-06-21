ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has had yet another match postponed. The USL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s match will be rescheduled to July 6 due to field conditions at Isotopes Park. Despite the quick turnaround, the team is focusing on what’s next.

“You can find an excuse for any game,” said head coach Zach Prince. “We could find some excuse for this game if we wanted to, but you got to search for that, and we’re not looking to search for excuses, we look to seek opportunity. And so saying that, I think the guys have done a good job focusing on what we can control, and that’s just ourselves.”

In other news, Jackson Wink fighter Lydia Warren is living her dream, and ready to make a name for herself in MMA. She is coming off of a unanimous victory in her first pro fight under the iKon 6 promotion which she hopes to be the first of many,

“I feel like this fight happened. I’m trying to fight again August, September, a couple more maybe early next year,” she said. “I talked to my management about it and stuff and I think they’re trying to help me bust them out so that way I can just get on Contenders next summer and bada bing bada boom.”

Also, the Isotopes are riding a seven game win streak. The team is on the road the week for a series against Las Vegas, and coach Schaeffer believes the team is hot at at the right time.

“You know its just some teams click at different points of the season, and its a good little stretch for us right now. You just like to build on it. But there’s nothing specific. So when you get the combination like I said before, combination of a lot of things, good things happen.”