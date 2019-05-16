Sports Desk: Alvin Broussard leaving Sandia, New Mexico boxer wins national title

On the Sports Desk Wednesday, Alvin Broussard decides to step down as head boys’ basketball coach at Sandia High School. After 11 years—nine as head coach—Broussard is leaving for a new opportunity. He will become Associate Athletic Director at Albuquerque Academy. Broussard will be in charge of middle school athletics.

At Sandia, Broussard had 111 wins against 105 losses as head coach. His best season was in 2012-13 when his team went 21-7 before losing to the Hobbs Eagles by one point in the state tournament quarterfinals.

The Lobo men’s golf team fell short in their attempt to advance to nationals out of the NCAA Louisville Regional. Senior Sean Carlon had the lowest rounds for the Lobos and nearly advanced to nationals as an individual. His overall 4 under par score left him three strokes away from tying and four away from actually clinching a berth to the national tournament.

Abraham Perez became a national golden gloves boxing champion last weekend. Perez won the national title in the 114-pound class. He is the first New Mexico boxer to win a national title at golden gloves in 36 years. The last one to do so was the late great Johnny Tapia. “It means a lot to me to at least have a tournament under my belt, and to be a part of, pretty much a historic event,” said Perez.

Nicco Montano hasn’t competed in the octagon since winning the first ever UFC Women’s Flyweight title back in December of 2017. That will change July 13. Montano will face Sara McMann at UFC Sacramento. Montano will be making her bantamweight debut as the two battle at 135 pounds. Health problems put Montano’s career on hold and showed up again when she was to have her first title defense against current flyweight champion Valentina Schevchenko. When Montano pulled out in September 2018, she was stripped of the flyweight title.

Blake Swihart had an old-school inside the park home-run for the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday. The former Cleveland Storm star had the knock at a time when his team already had two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Arizona won the game over Pittsburgh 11-1.

State tournament softball brought Santa Rosa and Capitan together. Santa Rosa came in as the four-seed while Capitan came in as a five. It was Capitan who doubled up Santa Rosa, winning 6-3. Capitan earned a date against A-2A top seed Eunice in the next round.