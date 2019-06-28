Sports Desk: Alex Bregman earns starting spot in 2019 MLB All-Star Game

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with a look at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, as local stand out Alex Bregman was elected as the starting third baseman for the American League team. Bregman was one of the highest voted players for this year’s All-Star Game, and it’s for good reason, as the Houston third baseman currently holds a .264 batting average, has 22 home runs, and has racked up 52 RBI. The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be July 9.

The Isotopes played the Tacoma Rainiers in game three of their four-game series on Thursday night. Former La Cueva and UNM baseball stand out, Jordan Pacheco, is currently playing with the Rainiers and he caught up with the local media. Pacheco is now 33 years old and still feels he has a run at the bigs, but he also had to comment on how the younger generation is representing New Mexico well in the MLB.

“It’s awesome. I know when I was coming up we had Cody Ross and a couple of other guys, and then Matt Moore and Kyle Blanks. You know, guys like that—and now to see those young guys come up, who I got to watch kind of come up—and now I hope there are kids younger than them that are trying to be better than them, and that it just keeps going and keeps continuing and we just have more and more Albuquerque people, Albuquerque natives in the big leagues,” said Jordan Pacheco.

New Mexico United Forward, Kevaughn Frater is continuing to turn heads, as he is now up for the USL’s midseason MVP Award. To vote for Frater, click this link.

The Duke City Gladiators held a press conference on Thursday ahead of their CIF Playoff opener, and this team is feeling good heading into their home game on Saturday against the Amarillo Venom.

“Last year it was pins and needles, and now this year it’s about expecting. We know what is at stake now. We know how to play with our backs to the wall, you know the proverbial closeout game. We are tested in that, in that close out game,” said DC Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramante.

The Gladiators will host the Venom on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.