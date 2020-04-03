Sports Desk: Albuquerque High girls tennis team earns national attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with the Albuquerque High girls tennis team, as they were featured on SportsCenter on Wednesday night.

Scott Van Pelt featured the team in his #SeniorNight segment. It was well deserving as this team had a strong chance at a 5A State Title, before the cancellation of spring sports.

Like tennis, the baseball season was also canceled this year. Safety is at the forefront of every coach and athlete’s mind but it does hurt the Highland Hornets to not be playing in 2020. Head Coach, Fernando Santillanes has built this program a lot over the past few years and he and his team were looking forward to the season.

“The momentum in our program that had been created prior to the cancellation of this season was incredible. We doubled our participated numbers from last year and almost tripled them from the 2018 season. It’s really knowing we won’t have a season that these guys could have crafted as their own,” said Santillanes.

Highland even had a sub varsity for the first time since Santillanes took over as coach.

Now to some tough news, as the community surrounding St. Pius X High School were saddened to hear of the passing of Deacon Rene Greivel. He passed away on Tuesday after his battle with COPD. Greivel touched the lives of many and his family has received an outpouring of support and condolences.

A former athlete himself, Greivel was a pivotal figure in the sports community.

Learning about the passing of Deacon Rene Greivel was especially difficult for the St. Pius X baseball team. Not only did he bless us going into last year’s state championship game, but he also provided us with an incredible amount of support and kindness. Deacon Rene will be dearly missed by the thousands of lives he impacted at St. Pius. Head Baseball Coach at St. Pius X Matt McCoy

The New Mexico Ice Wolves are fresh off of earning the NAHL Southern Division Organization of the Year Award but more good news came their way on Thursday, as they were named ‘Organization of the Year’ Award by the North American Hockey League. The award is given to the organization that shows the most outstanding development of its team and players.

We finish this edition of the “Sports Desk” in the ring, as undefeated local boxer Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is fresh off of winning his first title in the sport on March 7 but he is now at a standstill due to COVID-19.

“Well, it was great. I mean, I brought a title home and I won over a tough opponent, a high ranked opponent, and showed more of my capabilities in that fight, but now it’s a little frustrating, because I cant, get back to training and get back to what I love to do,” said Griego.

Griego is now 11-0 with eight knockouts in his career and while times are tough he is staying optimistic about coming back and continuing his quest to his ultimate goal.

“I am looking forward to once this quarantine is all over to working with Lenny (Lenny Fresquez) and starting to take out top names in the division and moving forward to my quest for a world title,” said Griego.