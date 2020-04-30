Sports Desk: 2020 Connie Mack World Series canceled due to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was announced on Wednesday that the Connie Mack World Series is canceled. This means that for the first time since 1965, Farmington will not play host to the prestigious tournament.

“I mean it was a decision that we certainly don’t take lightly. In Farmington, New Mexico, this is our flagship event and it has been since 1965. We have a 6,500 capacity stadium that is sold out, to give you an idea of how much we love this tournament. With this sudden halt of amateur baseball and that coupled with the governor’s orders last week extending the stay-at-home, we felt like we had to air on the side of keeping people safe,” said the general chairman of the CMWS, Tyson Snyder.

One of the biggest events in the state of New Mexico, not having this tournament is a huge hit, but Snyder says that the Connie Mack World Series will be back in Farmington in 2021.

Meanwhile, St. Pius X High School usually puts on a big event in their gymnasium for NLI Signing Day. COVID-19 prevented that from happening but they were able to celebrate their ten seniors that are moving on to play athletics at the collegiate level on Wednesday. It was all done virtually over Zoom on Wednesday afternoon and it was almost identical to their usual signing day, as they walked in with their parents and signed their letters.

“It’s a little sad not being very conventional but I am still excited and I am happy because in the end what happens is, we are going to get to go play our sport in college and I think that is the most exciting part,” said Adrienne Dexel who is headed to the University of Saint Mary in Kansas for swimming.

In the ring, local boxer Sharahya Moreu gave an update of what she has been up to during this pandemic. Moreu just missed out on the Olympics this year, after losing in the Olympic trials in December. Moreu was still focused on improving though, as she was supposed to fight in a Western Qualifier for the 2024 games but COVID-19 put a damper on that.

“So we were literally two weeks out and they just canceled the whole tournament, and for me, because I just got done doing the Olympic trials and everything, I got a higher ranking at number three,” said Sharahya Moreu.

Moreu is now remaining in shape at her home gym and she’s hungry to achieve her dream of competing in the Olympics. “Being so close, to being on that team again, the Olympic team has given me all the motivation, because now I know what I need to do to prepare. I feel like I am not letting anyone take that spot from me,” said Moreu.