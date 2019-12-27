Sports Desk 12/26/2019: Holiday Hoop Tournaments Tip Off

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – We start off this edition of the Sports Desk with an update on New Mexico State Head Football Coach Doug Martin. KRQE Sports reported on December 10 that Martin was under investigation by NMSU for misconduct against players and coaches. More complaints have been released on Martin and according to the Las Cruces Sun Times, the office of the Attorney General is now getting involved. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on this ongoing investigation.

Former Moriarty Fighting Pinto, Matt Moore, has signed a professional contract to pitch in Japan this next season. Moore has reportedly signed a 1-year contract with the SoftBank Hawks out of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, for $3.5 million. Moore had his season cut short last year with the Detroit Tigers after attaining a torn meniscus in his right knee in his second start.

The 2019 Jalene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic tipped off at Rio Rancho High School Thursday afternoon, and the team won their first game over Cottonwood Classical in round one, 83-36. Rio Rancho will move on to play Hope Christian on Friday at 5 p.m., as the Huskies beat Sandia Prep on Thursday 72-55.

Neither Lobo Men’s Basketball or the University of New Mexico have released any further information on the suspensions of Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell, but moving forward this team is going to have to learn to play without them and moving back into conference play, they need to tighten up on defense.

“We have always felt good about our offense. We have a very good offensive basketball team statistically, theoretically, practically. It’s our defense that has to get to where it needs to get to to beat a San Diego State, a Utah State, whoever these teams are that are ahead of us. We have to grow defensively and think that for 10 or so minutes in the second half, we showed that we just have to find a way to do more of it,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM will host UC Davis on Sunday at 2 p.m., before jumping back into Conference play on New Year’s Day.

Holly Holm is getting ready to take on Raquel Pennington as the co-main event of UFC 246 on January 18, but getting ready during the holidays can be tough. “It’s more, not necessarily just the food, but it’s just the people. They are all off of work and they are all doing things, hanging out, and even just hanging out at the house taking, and that’s the hard part. When you have to walk away from that and go to the gym, you know, and put the work in, or go outside when it’s cold and run, when everyone else is kind of just hanging out. I guess it’s just more of that, the events, and the time to connect with people that you kind of have to say no to in order to stay focused,” said Holly Holm.

Holm will look to improve her 12-5 professional record with a victory over 10-7 Pennington.