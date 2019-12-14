Sports Desk 12/13/2019: Lobo Men’s Basketball is looking for Rio Grande Rivalry Sweep

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with a look at Lobo Men’s Basketball. UNM is riding a four-game winning streak and is also looking for a sweep of NMSU on Saturday.

“They are quick, they are athletic, they do a lot of things on the perimeter that are kind of different from the things that we are trying to do. In game one, obviously offensively it didn’t affect us a ton. I thought we had a good offensive game, but defensively they bothered us. Turnovers have been an issue for us and their ability to potentially create those is something that we are working on,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

If UNM wins this game against the Aggies, it would improve upon their 9-2 overall record, but it would also mark the first season sweep of NMSU since Coach Weir has joined the ranks of UNM.

“It’s a huge one, we just got to keep our composure. We went to their place and kept our composure and its the same thing here. It’s going to get loud, so we just got to be ready for it. But I mean, every game we go out to play for [Weir], but this is one of those games that we know he wants to win,” said UNM Forward Corey Manigault.

UNM will host NMSU on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Lobo Women’s Basketball will also be in action on Saturday, as they take on Arizona State on the road at 2 p.m. Controversy has surrounded the Women’s Program, as two players decided to leave the team, but Coach Mike Bradbury is hoping to put that behind them and play a solid game against a very big Arizona State team.

“Well, we got to get the rebounding and turnover to somehow equal out and get to zero. If we can do that, we have a chance to win”, said UNM Women’s Head Coach Mike Bradbury. That game is on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will be shown on the PAC 12 Network.

The Joe Armijo Basketball Tournament heated up on Friday, as teams punched their ticket to the tournament championship on Saturday. On the boys’ side, Volcano Vista beat Las Cruces 56-49, behind a game-high of 22 points from Dion Battle. Volcano will move on to the boys’ championship, which is Saturday at 8:15 p.m., at Albuquerque Academy.

Local boxer, Abraham Perez is now one step closer to his Olympic dream. Perez won his fight on Friday at the US Boxing Olympic Trials and has punched his ticket into the Flyweight Final on Sunday. Perez is undefeated to this point and will need to be beaten twice to be eliminated, but with one win he will clinch his spot on the US team.