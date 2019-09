ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino, hosted another action packed MMA fight card on Saturday night. The southwest MMA Series 29 showcased a lot of up and coming fighters, and some local guys had great results.

Rio Rancho’s Alvin Fuller (2-0) won his professional bout by a 1st round KO, and Santa Fe’s Korey Windham (1-0) would win his 1st ever amateur bout by a 2nd round submission.