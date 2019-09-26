Southwest MMA Series 29: Fulller and Windham are ready to impress

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Two local MMA fighters are ready for their bouts on Saturday at Buffalo Thunder. The Southwest MMA Series 29 fight card will be Saturday at 7 p.m. and Rio Rancho’s own Jalin Fuller will be the headliner.

“I don’t come from an athletic background. I didn’t wrestle or like, grow up at the age of five boxing all of my life or anything like that. I saw Uriah Hall actually spinning heel kick Adam Cella on the Ultimate Fighter season 17. I was like, people can really do that in real life? So, that kind of made me be like, let me go step in there just to check it out. It was just more of a get in shape kind of a story, and then I figured out that I have kind of a knack at this. So, I was like, maybe this is something we can pursue,” said Fuller.

Fuller will look for his second professional win on Saturday.

Another local guy will be making his amateur debut on this fight card. Korey Windham is a decorated high school and collegiate wrestler who now wants to try his hand at MMA.

“It’s definitely going to be a new experience, to say the least. But I have been competing my entire life, so I am just kind of seeing it as just another competition. It’s just another thing, another thing for me, another opportunity to showcase what I have learned,” said Windham.