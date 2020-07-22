Sources tell KRQE Sports that Lando Vannata will fight on August 1st

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sources close to KRQE Sports are saying that locally trained MMA fighter Lando Vannata will fight Bobby Green on August 1st, apart of the UFC Fight Night event headlined by Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana.
Vannata (11-4) is coming off of a victory in February at UFC Rio Rancho and will take on Green (25-10) in what will be a rematch between the two fighters. Vannata and Green battled to a draw back in 2017, in what was the UFC 216 “Fight of The Night”. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on this fight card as more information is released.