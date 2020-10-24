Sophia Smith and her dreams of being an MMA champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fighting was never under consideration as a way of life for Sophia Smith until one fateful day in college. “My senior year of college I took a kickboxing class,” said Smith. “The professor he was like, ‘man you are really good at this.’ So, I’m thinking, oh yeah, I feel like I am.”

The Kansas University graduate became interested in mixed martial arts. Sophia took that interest to the next level when she decided to relocate from Bay City, Michigan to Albuquerque to train. Smith landed at Jackson and Wink Academy, considered as one of the best MMA gyms in the world. She later opted for the smaller Jackson’s Acoma to get more hands-on training.

The highlight of Sophia’s MMA journey took place last weekend when she picked up her first victory in Utah on a Mountain Force MMA promoted card. “It was awesome. It’s the coolest thing ever. I was really excited to actually punch someone with power and full force and it be okay. I popped that first jab. I was like alright, let’s go, it feels so good,” said Smith.

It’s a good start for the 27-year-old Smith, who once was scared to throw a punch. The victory has her dreaming of becoming a UFC fighter and a champion one day. “When I first started this sport, I was like yeah there’s not that many black women, where they at? You know, there’s Angela Hill and she wasn’t looking too hot in the beginning and I was like well, you know, I can be that one that’s in the game bringing them out. I don’t know,” Smith said.

Smith is hoping to fight again before the end of the year.

