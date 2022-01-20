Soccer program returns to ENMU

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University announced on Thursday that the school is bringing back the men’s soccer program.

Story continues below

“We are incredibly thankful to our Board of Regents for their support in bringing men’s soccer back to Eastern,” said ENMU Director of Athletics, Dr. Paul Weir in a news release. “To be the only NCAA men’s soccer program in New Mexico will provide our wonderful institution the opportunity to serve the students of this great state and beyond. Our efforts will commence immediately to recruit the best team members we can to carry this torch forward.”

The Greyhounds will be back on the pitch in the fall of 2022. ENMU has been without a program since 2019 due to budget concerns and Title IX compliance during COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES