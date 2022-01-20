Soccer program returns to ENMU

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University announced on Thursday that the school is bringing back the men’s soccer program.

“We are incredibly thankful to our Board of Regents for their support in bringing men’s soccer back to Eastern,” said ENMU Director of Athletics, Dr. Paul Weir in a news release. “To be the only NCAA men’s soccer program in New Mexico will provide our wonderful institution the opportunity to serve the students of this great state and beyond. Our efforts will commence immediately to recruit the best team members we can to carry this torch forward.”

The Greyhounds will be back on the pitch in the fall of 2022. ENMU has been without a program since 2019 due to budget concerns and Title IX compliance during COVID-19.