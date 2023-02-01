ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school athletes from across the state signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday. Many of them will continue their careers in New Mexico.
Here’s a look at some of the signees.
Albuquerque High
- Jabby Cooper, football, Eastern New Mexico
- Elena Dunn, cross country, Fort Lewis
- Shane Pierson, soccer, UDA Football Academy in England
- Andrew Roybal, football, New Mexico Highlands
“I have always wanted to play soccer in England, I have watched the premiere league since I was 5 or 6, ever since I knew what the premiere league was,” said Pierson. “England is a top country for soccer, its just amazing.”
“The coaching staff and the facilities, the people there are amazing,” Cooper said. “I am very excited to see how our team coms out to be and rebuild.” Cooper also hopes to walk on to the baseball program.
Centennial
- Isaiah Abeyta, football, New Mexico State
- Izaiah Gonzales, football, New Mexico Military Institute
- Mikah Gutierrez, football, New Mexico Military Institute
- Cole Runyan, football, West Texas A&M
Cibola
- Jaylyn Montes, softball, Midland Junior College
- Braden Mummert, football, Fort Lewis
“I am so excited, I’ve grown up in Durango, Colorado, for most of my life, we go out there every year and get on the mountain,” said Mummert. “So, getting to play football out there for that type of program that really showed me that they really wanted me to go there and be with them, its an amazing feeling and I am so honored to be able to do this.”
Clovis
- Braxton Master, football, Eastern New Mexico
- Robert Nora, football, Eastern New Mexico
Hobbs
- Kenyon Singleton, football, Eastern New Mexico
La Cueva
- Colt Mangino, football, New Mexico State
- Caytlin Petrova, golf, Huntingdon College
- Grey Smith, football, Fort Lewis
“New Mexico State, I mean they felt like home the second I showed up down there,” Mangino said. “The way they treated me when I showed up on anything down there, anything from my game day visits to the way that coach Kill has a plan for the program down there. That’s the reason why I choose them and that’s the best fit for me.”
Las Cruces
- David Barela, football, New Mexico State
- Siddeeq Shabazz, football, New Mexico State
Los Lunas
- Kaeden Bell, football, Eastern New Mexico
Ruidoso
- Dalton Trapp, football, Eastern New Mexico
Sandia
- Franklin Finch, football, Eastern New Mexico
Socorro
- Caden Moreland, Football, Eastern New Mexico
Volcano Vista
- Nathan Wallin, football, New Mexico Military Institute
West Mesa
- Chris Johnson, football, New Mexico Military Institute
- Zedekiah Thompson, football, Eastern New Mexico