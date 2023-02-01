ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school athletes from across the state signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday. Many of them will continue their careers in New Mexico.

Here’s a look at some of the signees.

Albuquerque High

Jabby Cooper, football, Eastern New Mexico

Elena Dunn, cross country, Fort Lewis

Shane Pierson, soccer, UDA Football Academy in England

Andrew Roybal, football, New Mexico Highlands

“I have always wanted to play soccer in England, I have watched the premiere league since I was 5 or 6, ever since I knew what the premiere league was,” said Pierson. “England is a top country for soccer, its just amazing.”

“The coaching staff and the facilities, the people there are amazing,” Cooper said. “I am very excited to see how our team coms out to be and rebuild.” Cooper also hopes to walk on to the baseball program.

Centennial

Isaiah Abeyta, football, New Mexico State

Izaiah Gonzales, football, New Mexico Military Institute

Mikah Gutierrez, football, New Mexico Military Institute

Cole Runyan, football, West Texas A&M

Cibola

Jaylyn Montes, softball, Midland Junior College

Braden Mummert, football, Fort Lewis

“I am so excited, I’ve grown up in Durango, Colorado, for most of my life, we go out there every year and get on the mountain,” said Mummert. “So, getting to play football out there for that type of program that really showed me that they really wanted me to go there and be with them, its an amazing feeling and I am so honored to be able to do this.”

Clovis

Braxton Master, football, Eastern New Mexico

Robert Nora, football, Eastern New Mexico

Hobbs

Kenyon Singleton, football, Eastern New Mexico

La Cueva

Colt Mangino, football, New Mexico State

Caytlin Petrova, golf, Huntingdon College

Grey Smith, football, Fort Lewis

“New Mexico State, I mean they felt like home the second I showed up down there,” Mangino said. “The way they treated me when I showed up on anything down there, anything from my game day visits to the way that coach Kill has a plan for the program down there. That’s the reason why I choose them and that’s the best fit for me.”

Las Cruces

David Barela, football, New Mexico State

Siddeeq Shabazz, football, New Mexico State

Los Lunas

Kaeden Bell, football, Eastern New Mexico

Ruidoso

Dalton Trapp, football, Eastern New Mexico

Sandia

Franklin Finch, football, Eastern New Mexico

Socorro

Caden Moreland, Football, Eastern New Mexico

Volcano Vista

Nathan Wallin, football, New Mexico Military Institute

West Mesa