ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second straight year, SHMAC Athletics has hosted a youth football skills camp in Albuquerque. Headlined by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson, former New York Giant Gerrick McPherson, and former Lobo Emmanuel McPhearson, the brothers hope to be an example to Albuquerque’s young football players.

“It’s big, it means a lot to me,” said Zech. “You know, I was once in their shoes and to be able to be there for them and the kids and just give them knowledge and to help them grow into what they want to be, I am glad I can be here and help out.”

“Them talking about how hard you have to work to make it and how you have to be a standout and it’s nice having them show us skills to improve our game,” said camper Zach Soto.

The camp gained momentum in its second year, with an increase of over 100 participants and over 200 campers total. Plans are already in the works for year three to bring some other big names to the camp, as well as a goal of playing under the lights.

“It’s just great, seeing these guys progress and just want to be better and having a great time,” said camp organizer Jeremy “Showtime” Soto. “You really can’t ask for anything more.”