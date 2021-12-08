She’s the captain of the Lobos and queen of the carwash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of two native New Mexicans for the Lobos, senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda, is taking advantage of a fifth season playing for UNM thanks to an additional COVID year. The Roswell native is enjoying her final season as a Lobo, and even an endorsement deal with a carwash.

Back in June, the NCAA started to allow collegiate players to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and De La Cerda is one of a few Lobos to strike a NIL deal. Her partnership is with Champion Xpress Carwash, a local business that has multiple locations across the state including Albuquerque and her hometown of Roswell.

She says that one of her high school classmates messaged her on social media about the carwash, and after a phone call with the owner, a deal was made in November. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” says De La Cerda. “Not a lot of people get the NIL deals, and especially it being a New Mexico based carwash is even better.” De La Cerda’s teammates are even having fun with the new partnership at her expense. “We always be talking about it,” said senior Shai McGruder. “It was so funny because she had posted and [everyone started singing the song]…. I told her as soon as I get my car, that is the first place I’m going.”

On the court, the senior guard has a solid farewell season for the Lobos. The native New Mexican is thankful to be able to play in her home sate, and she has enjoyed her time as a Lobo. “Just being from New Mexico and being able to play here at the University of New Mexico has been a blessing. It has been an amazing opportunity and I love to represent New Mexico.”

In her final campaign, she is currently third on the team in scoring and rebounds with with 12.5 and 4 per game respectively, and is also second in assists with 3.3 per game.