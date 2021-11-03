Sherman Carter is the new head coach of the Duke City Gladiators

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators have a new football coach. Sherman Carter is the fourth coach to take the head coaching job for the Gladiators in the last two years. Carter is no stranger to Gladiators football. He was playing for the team and also coached the Gladiators as an assistant.

Carter was also a part of the two CIF championship teams of the Gladiators. The Gladiators made it all the way to the semifinals in their first full season in their new league, the Indoor Football League. Carter was asked by KRQE Sports what kind of mark does he plan to leave on the team.

“I’ve had a lot of experience winning those two championships with Bramante and then going through a few other coaches and you learn what you thought worked and what didn’t and you just kind of follow the lead,” said Carter. “Now you’re the leader. So, a coach Carter team is going to be brutal. We’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be firm, be stout. I mean we are going to have guys that know how to get the job done.”

The Gladiators’ second season in the IFL will start in the second week in March. They will play the home portion of their schedule at the Rio Rancho Events Center.