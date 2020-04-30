Sharahya Moreu focused on making US Olympic Boxing Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local boxer Sharahya Moreu gave an update of what she has been up to during this pandemic. Moreu just missed out on the Olympics this year, after losing in the Olympic trials in December. Moreu was still focused on improving though, as she was supposed to fight in a Western Qualifier for the 2024 games but COVID-19 put a damper on that.

“So we were literally two weeks out and they just canceled the whole tournament, and for me, because I just got done doing the Olympic trials and everything, I got a higher ranking at number three,” said Sharahya Moreu.

Moreu is now remaining in shape at her home gym and she’s hungry to achieve her dream of competing in the Olympics. “Being so close, to being on that team again, the Olympic team has given me all the motivation, because now I know what I need to do to prepare. I feel like I am not letting anyone take that spot from me,” said Moreu.