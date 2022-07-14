ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Del Norte high point guard Shane Douma Sanchez recently returned from the Pangos Showcase 80 event in Long Beach, California. Like the prior two years, he had a strong showing at the invitation-only event.
Douma Sanchez is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week, sharing his experience and talking about his hopes for landing a college scholarship. Douma Sanchez averaged over 19 points and nearly five assists per game for the Del Norte Knights last season while recovering from a meniscus and ACL tear.