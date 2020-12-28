Sergio Rivas looks forward to giving back to local community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-added New Mexico United midfielder, Sergio Rivas was excited to join his hometown team, but he is even more excited to give back to the community while back in New Mexico.

“To tell you that I am excited is an understatement, but more than that, I have been wanting to help the community. I want to help the kids here because I feel that there is a lot of opportunity for kids here and finally, I am able to stay here and help them, and not coach them for a couple of days and then leave, and they go, where did Sergio go?” said Sergio Rivas.

Rivas is a Cibola High School graduate and through his time of playing soccer collegiality and professionally, he has always returned home to hold soccer camps and just give back to the youth. Returning to New Mexico means a lot because now he can focus more time on giving back.

“When I do my camps, they are like ‘who is Reno? Oh, he’s a pro player okay. That’s okay, but who’s Reno 1868?’ But, now that I am here in New Mexico kids can be like, ‘oh my gosh, I can actually make it. I just got to do well in school, be a good person, and I can be up there with him.’ You know, I think it gives them more hope and it’s kind of more achievable, now that they can see it and it’s in their backyard,” said Rivas.