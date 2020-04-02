Senior at Sandia Prep has collegiate basketball aspirations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Prep senior Max Feit looks to continue his playing career at the collegiate level but having trouble attaining a scholarship.

“Yeah, it has been a struggle for me getting a scholarship because I go to a really small 3A school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but it is what it is. Playing at the next level is really a dream come true for me because I have really committed myself, I don’t want to stop playing right now, this is what I do,” said Feit.

Feit played point guard for Sandia Prep this past season, and at 6’4 he averaged 18 points, three assists, and seven rebounds per game. He believes that he has the mentality and the skill set to play at the next level.

“I am the type of player that does what’s best for the team. I have played varsity for four years, I am a shooter. I have really worked on my three-ball this year because at the next level, I know that’s what I need, to be successful. Basketball is my passion and I am going to make it to the next level somehow,” said Feit.