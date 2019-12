ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with a look at Lobo Men's Basketball. UNM is riding a four-game winning streak and is also looking for a sweep of NMSU on Saturday.

"They are quick, they are athletic, they do a lot of things on the perimeter that are kind of different from the things that we are trying to do. In game one, obviously offensively it didn't affect us a ton. I thought we had a good offensive game, but defensively they bothered us. Turnovers have been an issue for us and their ability to potentially create those is something that we are working on," said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.