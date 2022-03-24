ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For one half of basketball, Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team looked headed to another round in the WNIT. The Lobos scored 30 first-quarter points behind a blistering shooting performance from LaTascya Duff.

Duff had 15 points in the first quarter and finished with 20 for the game. Oregon State would cut into what became an 18 point advantage for the Lobos before the half. The Lobos only led 44-36 at the break. Oregon State came out in the third quarter and quickly established momentum.

The Beavers were strong on the backboard, outrebounding the Lobos 50-34. It helped the Beavers catch up and eventually take the lead in the third quarter at 52-51. From there the game was up and down for both teams. There were 8 lead changes and 3 ties.

When Ellie Mack converted a three-point play deep into the fourth quarter for the Beavers to make it 74-71 the Lobos never recovered. Talia Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers in scoring with 25 points. Mack finished with 22 points in the win. Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 17 points in a losing effort for the Lobos while Shaiquel McGruder scored 16. The Lobos end the season with a 26-10 record. Oregon State has moved on to the fourth round to face UCLA.