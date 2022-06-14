ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sean Bouchard has been one of the most consistent batters for the Isotopes this season. His OPS of 1.067 leads the team while he is also in the top three in RBI (28) and home runs (9).

“I feel like I’ve sort of been a jack of all trades type of player,” he said. “So, it’s nice to be able to put up the numbers that I have so far, but again, at the end of the day I’m just trying to be simple and make it as easy as possible, just trying to have a nice easy swing.”

A ninth-round pick by the Rockies in 2017, Bouchard began his career in Low-A, however, he has been promoted every year since then. Now with a fantastic start to his AAA career, a call from the Rockies doesn’t seem out of reach.

“Yeah you definitely want to be going up, so that’s always a good thing. Like I said, off to a decent start this year, there’s still a long ways to go, but it’s nice to get off to a good start, build some confidence throughout the rest of the year, and we’ll see where we end up.”

Bouchard and fellow Rockies player Jake Bird were college teammates at UCLA. The two began the season in Albuquerque together, and Bird has since been promoted. A Bouchard-Bird reunion in Colorado is something that they are looking forward to, and they might not have to wait too long.

“It was just a matter of time before someone like him. Same way, he’s been grinding his way up through the minors and in college as well. To see him get his chance up with the big club is exciting and it definitely gives some confidence for a lot of us other guys that are still down here.”