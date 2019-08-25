Saturday High School Football: Week 1

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg - La Cueva High School

La Cueva Public High School generic football field image.

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week one games wrapped up on Saturday across the state for high school football. The metro hosted two games on Saturday.

Goddard would take out St. Pius X at Community Stadium 21-0. Portales beat Hope Christian 22-13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss