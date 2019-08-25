Saturday High School Football: Week 1

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week one games wrapped up on Saturday across the state for high school football. The metro hosted two games on Saturday.
Goddard would take out St. Pius X at Community Stadium 21-0. Portales beat Hope Christian 22-13.
