Saturday High School Football: Week 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The high school football season is in its first full week as teams get ready to play a full schedule of games. Class 6A runner up from 2018, the Cleveland Storm, has the top running back from a season ending injury last year and appears to be one of the favorites in the state's top classification.

"We got a lot of dynamic players, a lot of guys that made a lot of big plays for us last year are going to be back," said Storm Head Coach Heath Ridenour. "The excitement level is very high. We think we are going to have a chance to do something special and play late into the playoffs."