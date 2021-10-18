Saquan Singleton worked on his shot, ready to produce for the Lobos

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shooting was not a strength of the University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team last season. In fact, it was the exact opposite, it was their biggest weakness. With a new coach in Richard Pitino, leading the way senior guard Saquan Singleton is ready to help the Lobos improve upon last year’s greatest weakness.

Singleton has put in work on his shooting. “I definitely worked on that so much, you know, this whole summer,” said Singleton. “I didn’t go back home I’m still here. Worked on it really a lot because I see how they played me last year, but they definitely aren’t going to play me like that this year.”

Pitino has noticed something about the six-foot-six Singleton – his versatility. He plans to use him wherever he needs him, playing anywhere from the one position to number four.

Pitino also noticed that Singleton also has leadership qualities. “You know, he’s a good player, but he’s got character,” said Pitino. “He’s got great leadership ability. He’s easy to get along with. You don’t ask him, you know, he wants to get involved in recruiting. He wants to get involved in being a leader. He’s got all the intangibles that you’re looking for. He has the presence of a guy who’s played college basketball before.”

Pitino believing in Singleton has encouraged the talented guard. Singleton said it even has helped with his confidence. “I got more comfortable, you know. Coach Pitino telling me to shoot the ball,” said Singleton. “You know, he’s going to sub me out if I don’t shoot. Really his confidence and my confidence together that really helped me out much.” Lobo fans can look at the 2021-2022 Lobo men’s and women’s basketball teams during the “Weekend of Basketball” scheduled for Oct. 30 & 31.