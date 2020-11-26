Saquan Singleton brings versatility to Lobo men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico wrapped up their fifth practice in Texas on Wednesday and while there is a lot of uncertainties surrounding their season at the moment one thing is for sure and that is that Hutch Community College transfer Saquan Singleton has made his presence known. Head Coach Paul Weir has been impressed with Saquan’s work ethic and how versatile he is as a player. Weir has even coined Singleton as the Lobos’ “Swiss Army Knife.”

“I think if we have an issue at point guard he can slide over there, I think if we have an issue at power forward he can slide over there if he really had to play center he could. He is 6’6 with a 6’9 wingspan and he is just a great teammate,” said Weir.

Weir says that Saquan, along with some other players, have really turned up the intensity at practice for UNM and it’s starting to have an effect on the other players. Weir says that he has seen a lot of intensity out of senior Makuach Maluach. “Makuach Maluach kind of looks like a freshman again, he’s kind of playing that way. He is playing urgent, he is just playing with a little bit of fire in him. I think the past couple of years he has kind of been a little bit more relaxed and subdued, but we kind of got him going again,” said Weir.

