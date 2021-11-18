Saquan Singleton back at practice for Lobo men’s basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – He’s been cleared to practice. UNM Lobos guard Saquan Singleton practiced Wednesday and Thursday after being cleared to do so. Singleton is coming back from a heart issue detected earlier in the year.

“He looks rusty,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “It’s been about two months, but it’s nice having him out there. You know, we want him obviously healthy and safe to play but it’s going to take some time for sure. I think our team knows we’re a much better team when he’s available.”

The Lobos have struggled to rebound the basketball. Singleton should help in that area, once he is given the thumbs up to play. Coach Pitino said Singleton is a game-time decision for the Lobos home game against Montana State Saturday. Players are excited about the possibility of Singleton returning to the lineup in a game.

“It means a lot. I mean, he brings size to our team, toughness,” said Lobos guard Jaelen House. “He also can rebound really well, which we’re lacking right now. I just can’t wait until he gets back on the court.” The 2-1 Lobos and 1-2 Montana State game on Saturday starts at 2 p.m.