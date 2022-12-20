ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico United legend has returned to the team. Forward Santi Moar is back with the team after a few seasons in Phoenix. Moar comes to United via a transfer with Phoenix Rising FC.

In return, United sends an international slot to Phoenix. “I really wanted to come back here because here is where I felt that I had more impact in what I was doing,” said Moar. “As a player, that’s what you want to feel.” Moar scored 12 goals for United in its inaugural season in 2019. He feels like he is a good fit as he returns. “We kind of understand the roles that we have to have in the club,” said Moar. “For me, I come as somebody that didn’t have a great season last year. I am just coming here to prove, since they won, that I can play. I can help provide for this club and hopefully I can add a little bit to the roster.”

In six USL Championship seasons, Moar has 44 goals and 43 assists. Moar scored in seven consecutive matches at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the second-longest streak in USL Championship history.