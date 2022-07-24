ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Little League will have a representative in this year’s Junior League Softball Southwest Regional Championship. The Santa Fe Little All-Stars beat Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday to punch their ticket to the semifinal game, and then they beat Texas West to punch their ticket to Monday’s Championship.

Santa Fe beat Louisiana in 5 innings in their first game, 15-3. Head Coach Maria Cedillo was proud of her team after that win. “It’s not often we see New Mexico, especially New Mexico Softball, get this far. So, I am blessed as their coach and extremely proud as well.” Cedillo said. “They have overcome a lot of adversity. You know, we are from Northern New Mexico, and Northern New Mexico isn’t supposed to have good softball, and we are hoping to start a new trend.”

They continued the trend on Sunday, beating Texas West in the semifinals, 5-3. Santa Fe will now play Columbus, TX, for the Southwest Regional Championship on Monday at 9 a.m; that game will be played in Albuquerque, at Roadrunner Little League.