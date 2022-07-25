ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Little League All-stars played in this year’s Southwest Regional Junior League Championship game on Monday morning. Team New Mexico took on Team Texas East at Roadrunner Little League.

It was a pitcher’s duel early, but Texas East would turn it on in the 4th inning, as they racked up 8 runs. Santa Fe wasn’t able to answer in the top of the 5th, and Texas would score two more runs to end the game at 10-0. It was a tough loss for this little league out of Santa Fe, but head coach Maria Cedillo says her team will be back next year.

“Oh, I am extremely proud. I mean, they showed tons of discipline through four innings. We lacked a little bit of endurance to keep going, but we will be back. I mean, we really want to get New Mexico that title”, said Maria Cedillo.