Sandia Prep and Texico claim baseball titles while Dexter and Tularosa do the same in softball

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 7th time in it’s school history, Sandia Prep has a baseball championship. The top seed outlasted the number six seed Robertson Cardinals Friday to win 2-1.

Samuel Treme had a massive two-run blast for Sandia Prep in the win. The Texico Wolverines dropped perennial power Eunice 9-5 to win the baseball championship in Class 2A. The game was tied at five in the sixth inning. An RBI single from Josh Myers unlocked the tie and Texico never looked back.

Tularosa beat Loving 8-4 to claim the A-2A state title in softball. Layla Gaston blasted a two run home run for Tularosa in the win. The Class 3A title in girls softball belongs to the top seed Dexter Demons. Dexter scored 9 runs on 11 hits to beat West Las Vegas 9-1. Demons pitcher Aryana Munoz struck out 15 batters in the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES