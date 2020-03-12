Sandia Peak ski season ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Peak Ski area is now closed for the 2019/2020 season. Sandia Peak Tram & Ski say that recent rainfall and unusually high temperatures, as well as expected rain Friday, were factors into ending the season.

At this time, the Sandia Peak Tramway is still operating. Fall/Winter hours for the Sandia Peak Tramway are Wednesday – Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., closed Tuesdays. Chairlifts run during winter operations if the ski area is open for skiing and boarding. There are no summer or fall operations.