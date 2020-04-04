Sandia High junior commits to play basketball at Texas Tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reigning New Mexico ‘Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of The Year,’ Viane Cumber committed to play at Texas Tech on Friday.

“I committed to Texas Tech this morning to further my basketball and academic career. I have been beyond blessed to be able to continue my journey at the D1 level and I just want to say thank you to Coach Stollings for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be able to shine in her program. I just can’t wait to get there,” said Cumber.

A junior at Sandia High School, Cumber received seven official offers from other programs, but Texas Tech just seemed like the best fit.

“I chose Tech because of the style of play and what I believe that I will be able to fit in and be the most successful. I just want to say thank you to everybody else who gave me the opportunity to play in their system but I just feel like this is a better fit for my family and myself overall, and I am just so excited,” said Cumber.