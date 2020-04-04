Sandia High baseball player Jacob Kmatz gets national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia baseball player Jacob Kmatz also heard some good news as he was nationally recognized for his skills on the mound.

The 6’3 right-handed pitcher was selected to the Preseason All-American West Region Underclass First Team by Perfect Game USA. This is a huge honor as this outlet also has Kmatz ranked as the top player in the state of New Mexico.

“Its a great honor to be able to share this with so many great players along the western side of the United States and looking back on it, last year I was selected for a similar award, but I was named honorable mention. My mom came up to me and said hey congrats I am so proud of you, and I said thanks mom but I want to be better, its not good enough. So, I worked and I worked in this last year and its paid off,” said Kmatz.

